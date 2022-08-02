OPP investigating suspicious fire to a trailer in Fergus

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP along with the OPP crime unit are investigating a trailer fire in Fergus that they are deeming suspicious.

They along with Centre Wellington Fire were called to a property on Davison Place Monday around 8:30 p.m. where a utility trailer was found engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which caused damage to the trailer as well as a shed and fence.

No injuries were reported.

The OPP forensic identification services unit was called in and processed the scene.

Investigators say they have not determined the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.