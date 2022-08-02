Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating suspicious fire to a trailer in Fergus

The fire caused damage to a utility trailer as well as a shed and fence. No injuries were reported.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 2, 2022 3:42 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Wellington County OPP along with the OPP crime unit are investigating a trailer fire in Fergus that they are deeming suspicious.

They along with Centre Wellington Fire were called to a property on Davison Place Monday around 8:30 p.m. where a utility trailer was found engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which caused damage to the trailer as well as a shed and fence.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Swimmer dies following Guelph Lake search-and-rescue operation, police say

The OPP forensic identification services unit was called in and processed the scene.

Investigators say they have not determined the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagInvestigation tagGuelph News tagDamage tagSuspicious tagWellington tagfergus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers