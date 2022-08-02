Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman, 84, charged after fatal fight at Thunder Bay long-term care home: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2022 2:18 pm
Thunder Bay police file photo. View image in full screen
Thunder Bay police file photo. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a senior has been charged with manslaughter months after an incident at a Thunder Bay, Ont., long-term care home that led to the death of a 91-year-old resident.

Investigators say a fight broke out between residents at the Bethammi long-term care home the afternoon of May 18, and a 91-year-old man later died.

Police say he died from injuries he suffered in a fall that took place after he and the accused “became involved in a physical altercation.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Thunder Bay police chief Sylvie Hauth suspended amid ‘serious allegations’

An autopsy was conducted and police say they began treating the case as a homicide.

Police say the suspect, an 84-year-old woman, appeared in court today and is due to return on Aug. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

They say she is no longer living at the long-term care home and will remain at a secured and supervised care facility in Thunder Bay.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagHomicide tagThunder Bay tagThunder Bay Police tagThunder bay crime tagThunder Bay Homicide tagLong-term care home fight tagThunder Bay long-term care home fight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers