Woman, 84, charged after fatal fight at Thunder Bay long-term care home: police

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a senior has been charged with manslaughter months after an incident at a Thunder Bay, Ont., long-term care home that led to the death of a 91-year-old resident.

Investigators say a fight broke out between residents at the Bethammi long-term care home the afternoon of May 18, and a 91-year-old man later died.

Police say he died from injuries he suffered in a fall that took place after he and the accused “became involved in a physical altercation.”

An autopsy was conducted and police say they began treating the case as a homicide.

Police say the suspect, an 84-year-old woman, appeared in court today and is due to return on Aug. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

They say she is no longer living at the long-term care home and will remain at a secured and supervised care facility in Thunder Bay.