Crime

AR15 style rifle, drugs seized after Kelowna police arrest suspect hiding in trunk of car

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 4:02 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. RCMP

A significant cache of guns and drugs and even the person they may have belonged to were pulled from the trunk of a Mercedes in the 1900 block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna, Sunday.

A red Mercedes-Benz with mismatched licence plates was brought to the attention of police July 31 and when officers went to check it out, the people within attempted to flee, RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: B.C. man awaiting extradition to U.S. for alleged dark web drug and money laundering operation

Officers thwarted their efforts and two men were arrested at the scene.

RCMP said one of the men arrested was already under a mandatory firearms prohibition, and on judicial release for fentanyl possession and carrying a loaded, stolen handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

“(He) had climbed into the trunk of the vehicle attempting to hide from police,” RCMP said in a press release. “He was extricated from the trunk, and multiple loaded firearms were located within his arms’ reach.”

The other man is also subject to a mandatory firearms prohibition and was on probation with a condition not to possess any weapon.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal man faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.

“One police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but fortunately has been treated and released from the hospital,” RCMP said.

“The seized firearms included an AR15 style rifle, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine, a loaded pump-action shotgun, an SKS style semi-automatic rifle, a .30 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a replica double barrel shotgun (determined to be a paint ball gun), and a replica pistol.”

Story continues below advertisement

A large quantity of drugs were also seized, believed to include crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB and marijuana. In addition, the car contained what appears to be stolen property, police said.

The investigation continues.

