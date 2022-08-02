Menu

Comments

Canada

Montreal man faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2022 12:05 pm
Jason Joey Berry pleaded guilty last Friday to conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl, a crime U.S. officials say resulted in serious bodily injury and death. View image in full screen
Jason Joey Berry pleaded guilty last Friday to conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl, a crime U.S. officials say resulted in serious bodily injury and death. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graeme Roy

A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the drugs trafficked by Jason Joey Berry, 39, led to 15 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

Berry pleaded guilty last Friday to conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl, a crime U.S. officials say resulted in serious bodily injury and death.

Read more: Quebec inmate who allegedly ran fentanyl ring from his prison cell faces extradition to the U.S.

U.S. authorities say Berry, along with another inmate, arranged from a Canadian prison for the distribution of fentanyl and similar products from Canada and China into the United States.

Berry was arrested by Canadian authorities in 2019 and extradited to North Dakota in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
