Nova Scotia Health says ‘increased demand’ for rapid COVID-19 tests

Nova Scotia’s health authority says it’s working with community partners to meet the province’s demand for rapid COVID-19 tests.

In a release Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health said it was “aware of an increased demand for rapid test kits at our community distribution sites.”

“We are in contact with our community partners and work is underway to meet the need,” the release said. “The number of tests distributed to community partners has been increased to support the higher demand this summer.”

Last month, 233,620 rapid tests were distributed — 34,000 more than in June.

The release said rapid tests have been delivered to the main branches of the province’s public libraries, “however some have had delays in delivering tests to all of the regional libraries.”

It said rapid tests continue to be available in the community through most public libraries and family resource centres, MLA offices, Public Mobile Health units, and those using services at Feed Nova Scotia and Access Nova Scotia. A list of locations can be found online.

Nova Scotia Health said it is no longer recommended for Nova Scotians to test if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, “however, it is recommended that households have a box of rapid tests on hand in case symptoms develop.”

The health authority said testing is “widely available” for those with any one symptom of COVID-19. PCR tests and rapid test pick-ups can be booked online or by calling 811.