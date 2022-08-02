Alberta kids under 5 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Starting today, Alberta children aged six months to five years can access their first COVID-19 vaccine.

On Aug. 2, appointments for first doses can be booked, with vaccine administration also beginning on Tuesday.

This vaccine is being administered at Alberta Health Services clinics around the province. First-dose appointments must be booked at bookvaccine.alberta.ca or by calling Health Link at 811.

“While most children are not at high risk of severe outcomes, children under five have higher risks than those age five to 11,” said Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

It is recommended that children aged six months to 11 years receive a primary series of two doses with an interval of at least eight weeks between the first and second dose, or a primary series of three doses if they are moderately to severely immunocompromised with an interval of four to eight weeks between each dose.

“I think parents of children that age should be very happy that finally their children get to join the party and can be immunized against COVID,” said Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Robinson said the vaccine helps prevent severe disease and hospitalization.

“Bad outcomes are real in this age group,” she said.

“If you look at children aged six months to four years of age in Alberta, for the first six months of this year, there were over 300 admissions with a child who was positive for COVID. For roughly a third of those, COVID was the entire reason for the admission. A third of them, COVID had nothing to do with the admission, for example, a child who broke their leg and happened to have COVID at the same time.

“It certainly does appear that we could probably have prevented at least 100 admissions in Alberta, and maybe a larger number, if the vaccine is as effective as it is in older people at preventing severe infection.”

On July 14, Health Canada approved Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years. It’s the first approved vaccine against the coronavirus for the nearly two million kids in that age range in the country.

Other provinces in Canada have already started administering the shot, or are booking appointments for kids under five.

