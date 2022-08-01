Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews called to new wildfire burning 7.5 kilometres from Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 6:05 pm
The Polygon Pond fire, burning 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops. View image in full screen
The Polygon Pond fire, burning 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to a new fire burning just 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops on Monday.

The Polygon Pond fire was measured at just one hectare in size, but is giving off smoke highly visible from Highway 1, Highway 5 and surrounding areas.

Read more: Keremeos Creek wildfire triggers more evacuation orders

The fire is burning adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway, and is expected to affect traffic, the wildfire service said.

“Ground personnel and a helicopter are on site and air tankers are en route. Kamloops Fire Rescue and New Afton Fire Services are assisting our crews,” the service said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dry, hot weather triggers campfire ban for Kamloops Fire Centre

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers in the area are urged to monitor DriveBC for updates on the status of Highway 1.

Earlier in the day, the wildfire service announced a campfire ban would take effect in the Kamloops fire centre at noon on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order in effect for Apex Mountain Village due to aggressive wildfire' Evacuation order in effect for Apex Mountain Village due to aggressive wildfire
Evacuation order in effect for Apex Mountain Village due to aggressive wildfire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagkamloops wildfire taghighway 1 wildfire tagpolygon pond wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers