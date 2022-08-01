Crews called to new wildfire burning 7.5 kilometres from Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to a new fire burning just 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops on Monday.

The Polygon Pond fire was measured at just one hectare in size, but is giving off smoke highly visible from Highway 1, Highway 5 and surrounding areas.

The fire is burning adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway, and is expected to affect traffic, the wildfire service said.

“Ground personnel and a helicopter are on site and air tankers are en route. Kamloops Fire Rescue and New Afton Fire Services are assisting our crews,” the service said.

Drivers in the area are urged to monitor DriveBC for updates on the status of Highway 1.

Earlier in the day, the wildfire service announced a campfire ban would take effect in the Kamloops fire centre at noon on Thursday.

