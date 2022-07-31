Vancouver restaurant fire spreads to apartment Sunday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Vancouver restaurant in the Mount Pleasant area had a kitchen fire Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver firefighters were quick to respond, but the fire spread to a residential unit above the Nirvana Restaurant, Vancouver Fire Rescue said.

“The fire grew quickly but crews made a fire attack and knocked it down,” said Dan Nichols, a Vancouver Fire Rescue battalion chief.

“The fire is contained and is out, crews are now cleaning up.”

More than 38 firefighters responded to the 12:15 p.m. call.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the blaze.

2:16 Vancouver Fire doubles down on East Hastings tent removal Vancouver Fire doubles down on East Hastings tent removal