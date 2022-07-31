Menu

Fire

Vancouver restaurant fire spreads to apartment Sunday afternoon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver restaurant fire spreads to apartment Sunday afternoon' Vancouver restaurant fire spreads to apartment Sunday afternoon
Vancouver firefighters were quick to respond, but the fire did spread to a residential unit above the Nirvana Restaurant in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant area.

A Vancouver restaurant in the Mount Pleasant area had a kitchen fire Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver firefighters were quick to respond, but the fire spread to a residential unit above the Nirvana Restaurant, Vancouver Fire Rescue said.

Read more: Vancouver DTES tent city to be cleared by Wednesday, but residents say there’s nowhere to go

“The fire grew quickly but crews made a fire attack and knocked it down,” said Dan Nichols, a Vancouver Fire Rescue battalion chief.

“The fire is contained and is out, crews are now cleaning up.”

Read more: Apartment fire in Vancouver’s West End displaces residents

More than 38 firefighters responded to the 12:15 p.m. call.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Fire doubles down on East Hastings tent removal' Vancouver Fire doubles down on East Hastings tent removal
Vancouver Fire doubles down on East Hastings tent removal
