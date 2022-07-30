Menu

Canada

‘Suspicious’ fire breaks out in central Edmonton, 3 people receive medical attention

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 12:08 am
A person receiving medical attention after a fire at a central Edmonton apartment building near 117 Street and 108 Avenue on Friday, July 29, 2022. View image in full screen
A person receiving medical attention after a fire at a central Edmonton apartment building near 117 Street and 108 Avenue on Friday, July 29, 2022. Global News

Three people required medical attention because of a fire at a central Edmonton apartment building that police said was being treated as suspicious.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Edmonton police and firefighters responded to a report of a suspicious fire inside an apartment building near 117 Street and 108 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the flames were contained to a single unit, although the whole building was evacuated.

Police said three people were treated for minor injuries. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, EFRS said.

The cause is unknown at this time, but police said its officers were assisting with the investigation “as the circumstances appear to be suspicious in nature.”

The areas between 116 and 117 streets, as well as 108 and 109 avenues, were closed to drivers Friday night as the investigation continued.

