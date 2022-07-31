Man pulled from water, rushed to Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition, officials say

A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario and rushed to a Toronto hospital following a search on Sunday afternoon, officials say.
Toronto police said the reports put a man in the water near Ontario Place at around 2:41 p.m. Sunday.
The force’s marine unit searched the area.
At around 4 p.m., police said the man had still not been located and confirmed he was part of a tour boat group.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Trending Stories
Just before 5 p.m., Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported one person to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said life-saving measures were started when the man was pulled from the water.
“Officers/Medics trying to save his life,” Toronto police said in a tweet.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments