Man pulled from water, rushed to Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition, officials say

A man has been pulled from Lake Ontario and rushed to a Toronto hospital following a search on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto police said the reports put a man in the water near Ontario Place at around 2:41 p.m. Sunday.

The force’s marine unit searched the area.

At around 4 p.m., police said the man had still not been located and confirmed he was part of a tour boat group.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Just before 5 p.m., Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported one person to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said life-saving measures were started when the man was pulled from the water.

“Officers/Medics trying to save his life,” Toronto police said in a tweet.

