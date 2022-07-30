Police investigate following Saturday morning shooting in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating following a shooting in Scarborough during the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of gunshots heard in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue around 2:21 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s 42 Division or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING:

McCowan Rd + McNicoll Av

*2:21am*

– Reports of gunshots heard in the area

– Police located a man in his 30's who had been shot

– He was transported to hospital by medics with non life-threatening injuries

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS42Div 416-808-4200#GO1458014

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 30, 2022

