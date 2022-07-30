Police investigate following Saturday morning shooting in Scarborough

Police are investigating following a shooting in Scarborough during the early hours of Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of gunshots heard in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue around 2:21 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s 42 Division or Crime Stoppers.
