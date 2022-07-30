Menu

Crime

Police investigate following Saturday morning shooting in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 9:45 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating following a shooting in Scarborough during the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of gunshots heard in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue around 2:21 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s 42 Division or Crime Stoppers.

