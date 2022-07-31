Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Montreal police investigating arson in downtown building

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigating arson in downtown building' Montreal police investigating arson in downtown building
WATCH: Firefighters were dispatched to a downtown Montreal establishment at 5 a.m. on Sunday for a criminal fire. They quickly controlled the blaze and say they noticed a suspicious incendiary object that was thrown against the window of the building. Police say the case was transferred to the SPVM's arson unit.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire they believe was criminal in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m. to an establishment on Maisonneuve Boulevard near Saint-Timothée Street.

READ MORE: Greece battles 4 major wildfires across the country, over 450 people evacuated

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and quickly controlled the blaze and noticed a suspicious molotov cocktail-like incendiary object that was thrown against the window of the building.

Trending Stories

Police say the case was transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit.

The damage to the building is minor due to the quick action of firefighters. There were no injuries in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Community of Varsity on edge after two suspicious house fires in less than three weeks' Community of Varsity on edge after two suspicious house fires in less than three weeks
Advertisement
Fire tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagArson tagFirefighters tagDowntown Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers