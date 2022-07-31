Montreal police investigating arson in downtown building

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious fire they believe was criminal in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m. to an establishment on Maisonneuve Boulevard near Saint-Timothée Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and quickly controlled the blaze and noticed a suspicious molotov cocktail-like incendiary object that was thrown against the window of the building.

Police say the case was transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit.

The damage to the building is minor due to the quick action of firefighters. There were no injuries in the incident.