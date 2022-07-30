Menu

Crime

N.B. man gets 9 months in jail after pleading guilty to child porn offences

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 9:12 am
A 25-year-old man from Saint Andrews, N.B., was sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, the RCMP says.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said its internet child exploitation unit launched an investigation into images of child sexual abuse in October 2020 after it received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Read more: New Brunswick man charged with child pornography offences

On April 20, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Queen Street in Saint Andrews, where several electronic devices were seized and the then-24-year-old suspect was arrested.

Trending Stories

Kyle Murray Buchanan was charged with possession of child pornography and released on strict conditions. He subsequently pleaded guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 21, 2022, Buchanan was sentenced to nine months in jail, followed by 18 months of probation upon his release.

Read more: N.B. man faces child pornography charges after RCMP probe

He will also need to submit a DNA sample and will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

“Following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of five years,” the release said.

