Albertans asked to exercise caution over long weekend due to wildfire risk

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire officials are asking people in Alberta to exercise caution when headed out camping during the August long weekend.

Parts of the province are currently listed as high or very high for wildfire danger and fire advisories have been issued for areas surrounding Calgary and further west.

“We are under a fire advisory that was enacted this week,” said Anastasia Drummond a wildfire information officer for the Calgary Forest Area. “The implications of that is that we’re no longer issuing any fire permits and it also serves as a warning to our recreational users to be extra diligent this long weekend.”

Experts said so far a wet spring and early summer along with the humidity have managed to keep wildfires in Alberta to a minimum. However, the prolonged heat is now creating concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wildfires can ignite easily and spread quickly,” said Melissa Story, information officer with Alberta Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development. “Anytime we see periods of hot, dry conditions, it’s of concern to us and we will raise the fire danger rating.”

Redwood Meadows fire Chief Rob Evans said the conditions are extremely dry west of Calgary and people need to be on high alert.

“It’s incredibly warm even before noon. It just creates a drying cycle that is pretty scary as far as the trees and grass out in the Redwood Meadows area,” he said.

2:37 Crews battle out-of-control wildfire near Nordegg Crews battle out-of-control wildfire near Nordegg – Jul 21, 2022

“You take a walk through the forest, you can just hear it,” Evans said. “The grass and the underbrush is just crinkling under your feet. It should be a nice, moist, cushion or bed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canmore Fire Department Chief Lance Bushie echoed those sentiments and said a fire advisory has also been issued the area.

“As the forest in the Bow Valley dries with the elevated temperatures, the threat of wildfire increases,” Bushie said. “We advise residents to consider waiting until after precipitation returns to the valley before igniting backyard fire pits.”

Bushie added open flames must be within CSA-approved appliances or BBQs, and fire pits must meet the local fire bylaws with enough water readily available to extinguish a fire.

The fines can be hefty for people caught not following the rules.

“If you start a wildfire, you could also be held liable for the costs associated with extinguishing it,” Drummond said. “A $600 violation ticket would apply to unattended or abandoned campfires, use of fireworks or use of exploding targets.”