New wildfires in Kamloops Fire Centre, including 2 in North Okanagan

Fifteen new wildfires, sparked by an ongoing lightning storm, are burning in the Kamloops Fire District, with two in the North Okanagan and one well east of Kelowna.

“These fires are being actioned by crews and aerial reconnaissance is being used to assess these fires,” the BC Wildfire Service said Friday morning.

Of the 15, 12 were discovered on Friday, with three found on Thursday.

One of the North Okanagan fires, located near Miriam Creek, is burning around eight kilometres east of Armstrong. It was discovered Friday and hasn’t yet been sized.

The second is well east of Vernon, situated almost halfway between Lumby and Cherryville. The Bryers Road fire was also discovered Friday and hasn’t been sized.

The fire east of Kelowna was also discovered Friday. It hasn’t been sized and is in Graystokes Provincial Park, around 54 km from Okanagan Lake.

In the Shuswap region, four new fires are burning.

One is located well north of Sicamous, around 44 kilometres, near Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. It was also discovered Friday and wasn’t sized yet.

Another is around 10 km northeast of Malakwa. The Perry River East fire was also found Friday and hasn’t been sized.

Also in the Shuswap is the Geo Scotch Creek fire, which was found Friday and hasn’t been sized. It’s located across Shuswap Lake from Blind Bay and Sorrento, and is 3.5 kilometres northeast of Shuswap Lake Provincial Park.

And just five km southwest of that fire is the Hillman Road fire, beside Scotch Creek, found Friday and not yet sized.

West of Kamloops, around 30 kilometres and near Savona, are two new fires. Like their Okanagan counterparts, both were discovered Friday, with one being estimated at 0.2 hectares. The two are also on opposite sides of Kamloops Lake.

There’s also a fire near Sun Peaks and one west of Barriere. Both were discovered Friday and haven’t been sized.

Heading south, the Shrimpton Creek fire, also discovered Friday, is around 57 kilometres west of Peachland.

Heading farther west, and around 11 kilometres south of Ashcroft, are three fires 1.6 kilometres apart. The Cornwall Creek fire is sized at two hectares, while the Minaberriet Creek fire is 16.6 hectares. The third fire has yet to be sized.

The first two of those three were discovered Thursday, with the third found on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Nohomin Creek fire, discovered on July 14, was at 2,660 hectares as of Friday morning.

