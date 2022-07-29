Arson squad investigate car fire late Thursday in Montreal’s southwest borough

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious car fire late Thursday in the city’s southwest borough.
A 911 call was made around 11 p.m. alerting police that a car was engulfed in flames in a parking lot outside an apartment building at Notre Dame and St. Rémi streets in Saint Henri.
Police found firefighters already at the scene and the fire under control. Another car was damaged but the flames did not spread to the building.
Witnesses told police two people were seen fleeing the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
The Montreal Police arson squad has taken over the investigation.
