Crime

2 cars destroyed in suspected arson in Pierrefonds

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 7:16 am
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson after two cars were heavily damaged overnight in Pierrefonds.

A call to 911 was made shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Friday reporting that a car was on fire in the parking lot of a commercial building located at Gouin Boulevard and St. Jean.

Firefighters arrived to discover flames had engulfed a second car and was threatening a nearby home, forcing residents to evacuate.

Trending Stories

Quebec premier's alleged comment about West Island 'shameful,' Liberal MNAs say

The fire was eventually extinguished and left the cars completely destroyed. There was no damage to the house.

The Montreal police arson squad has taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made.

