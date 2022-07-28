Menu

Environment

Old growth protesters spray-paint B.C. landmarks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Save Old Growth anti-logging protesters change tactics' Save Old Growth anti-logging protesters change tactics
Starting Wednesday, Save Old Growth protesters say they won't be blocking highway traffic anymore - instead, they'll focus on other tactics. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the good news for drivers and what their new tactics may be. – Jun 29, 2022

An activist group opposed to old growth logging in B.C. says it has been spray-painting Vancouver tourist attractions and landmarks as an act of civil disobedience.

The Save OId Growth group says targets have included the Gastown steam clock, artist Douglas Coupland’s Digital Orca sculpture, the Olympic torch, Science World and the CBC’s offices.

The group, which distributed a photo of the steam clock covered with slogans, says it painted the messages as a reminder of what it called the B.C. government’s “broken promises” on logging.

Save Old Growth says its actions coincided with Overshoot Day, which is designed to mark the date when humanity has used up all biological resources the planet is capable of regenerating each year.

Click to play video: 'Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office' Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office
Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office – May 25, 2022

Read more: Old-growth logging opponents to end B.C. highway blockades

The group was previously behind road blockades but said at the end of June it would “de-escalate” such actions and instead turn to other tactics.

Those protests saw dozens of people arrested and triggered major traffic disruptions in Vancouver and elsewhere.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
