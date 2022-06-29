Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Old-growth logging opponents to end B.C. highway blockades

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 4:56 pm
Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver last month, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. View image in full screen
Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver last month, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A months-long campaign of civil disobedience that has disrupted major highways around southwestern British Columbia is coming to an end.

Environmental group Save Old Growth said Wednesday it will “de-escalate disruptive actions on critical transportation infrastructure.”

Read more: B.C. Indigenous leaders order removal of protest blockade near Lake Cowichan

The group has been calling for the immediate end to all old-growth logging in the province.

Click to play video: 'Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office' Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office
Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office – May 25, 2022

Since January, protesters with the group have staged a series of sit-ins on major highways and bridges in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Those actions have resulted in numerous arrests, while some have devolved into confrontations with angry motorists. At one blockade in June, a protester was injured after falling from a ladder placed on the Patricia Bay Highway.

Trending Stories

“Major traffic disruptions will end today,” the group said in a media release.

Read more: 14 Save Old Growth protesters arrested in Vancouver, Richmond, North Saanich

“Other strategies will be used that won’t stop traffic. We continue to request the Government take urgent steps to permanently protect BC’s remaining old growth forests.”

Organizers say they will shift tactics towards public outreach and events.

Click to play video: 'B.C. unveils plans to defer logging of old-growth forests' B.C. unveils plans to defer logging of old-growth forests
B.C. unveils plans to defer logging of old-growth forests – Nov 4, 2021

B.C.’s remaining stock of old-growth forest is disputed by environmentalists and industry, and hinges in part on definitions.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the provincial government, there are about 13.2 million hectares of old growth in B.C., of which about 3.3 million hectares are not protected and economical to actually harvest.

Read more: Man turns himself in to police over manure pile left at B.C. premier’s office

A panel of independent scientists produced its own report in 2020 that found that of the 13.2 million remaining hectares, just three per cent, or about 380,000 hectares, is actually capable of supporting the large trees most people consider “old growth.”

In 2021, the B.C. Council of Forest Industries commissioned its own study, which found of 11.4 million hectares of old-growth forest in B.C., 75 per cent was protected. That report concluded about 3.34 million hectares of old growth (29 per cent) were growing on sites capable of producing large trees.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment tagforestry tagLogging tagOld Growth Logging tagOld Growth tagForests tagSave Old Growth tagForest Industry tagold growth protest tagEnvironmental Protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers