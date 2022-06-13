Save Old Growth protesters arrested in Vancouver, Richmond, North Saanich

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were arrested on Monday for stalling traffic in a series of coordinated Save Old Growth protests in Vancouver, Richmond and North Saanich.

Dozens attended the morning demonstrations on the Second Narrows Bridge, in the Massey Tunnel and on the Patricia Bay Highway, where one protester was injured after falling from a ladder.

That individual, who was perched on the ladder at the centre of the highway, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The protest created frustration amongst commuters who attempted to bypass this illegal blockade,” wrote B.C. RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a Monday morning statement.

“Those blockades are simply dangerous for protesters and for others. … While we understand the commuters’ frustration, the RCMP does not condone the illegal actions taken to bypass blockades.”

Between 12 and 15 people attended the North Saanich demonstration around 6 a.m., bringing northbound traffic on the Patricia Highway to a grinding halt.

Police called in a specialized obstacle removal team to dismantle some of the “physical structures” protesters had attached themselves to.

It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested.

In Vancouver, police confirmed five people were arrested for blocking traffic on the Second Narrows Bridge, and four vehicles were seized.

In an interview, Sgt. Steve Addison said the Vancouver Police Department had deployed extra officers in advance of the protests and located vehicles “stashed” near the bridge for potential use in blockades.

“There was at one point, one vehicle that did drive onto the bridge with four occupants inside,” he told Global News. “That vehicle stopped and the occupants in the vehicle attempted to lock themselves, we believe, to the steering wheel.”

Officers intervened and arrested the vehicle occupants. Five were taken into custody altogether, and brought to jail, said Addison.

Richmond RCMP have not yet responded to requests for comment on this story, but Mounties were seen taking at least two people off of the Massey Tunnel, one of whom was taken away in a police vehicle.

That individual had also perched himself on a ladder, splitting two opposing lanes on the Massey Tunnel. One commuter initially tried to make him move — grabbing Save Old Growth signs and tossing them off the road, and attempting to move the ladder, but she was unsuccessful and drove away.

Police were unable to coax the man down from the ladder either, and eventually picked it up and moved it to the side of the highway so cars could go around.

The Save Old Growth movement aims to bring about an end to old-growth logging in B.C. by disrupting critical infrastructure to bring government attention to the issue.

The group argues that old-growth forests in B.C. make an invaluable contribution to fighting climate change by sequestering polluting carbon emissions.

“Protecting our last remaining old-growth forests is a complete no-brainer. We’ve been systemically lied to by the BC government,” said Zain Haq, Save Old Growth co-ordinator, in a news release prior to the demonstrations.

“Through our civil resistance efforts, we’ll create political urgency for the government to represent the will of the people rather than serve the forestry lobby.”