Winnipeg gun call leads to weapons, drugs charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing charges after police say an argument at a downtown apartment led to a woman pointing a shotgun at another woman.

Police were called to a report that a woman was going to shoot someone at a suite at an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street around 1:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a male and female suspect were arrested when officers arrived, but a third suspect, another man, fled onto the roof from a balcony.

Police caught up with the man on the roof and placed him under arrest. They say a search of the third suspect found 19 rocks of crack cocaine and a .22 calibre handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

0:28 Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting – Jun 27, 2022

A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun was found during a search of the apartment, police said in a release Thursday.

Investigators say an argument among those in the apartment escalated until two of the suspects armed themselves. They say a woman pointed a shotgun at another woman while a male suspect loaded the handgun before police arrived.

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 20-year-old woman is charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and assault.

A man in his 20s was released without charges.

Advertisement