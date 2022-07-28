Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg gun call leads to weapons, drugs charges

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 4:16 pm
A man and woman are facing charges after police say a shotgun was pointed at a woman at a downtown apartment early Wednesday. View image in full screen
A man and woman are facing charges after police say a shotgun was pointed at a woman at a downtown apartment early Wednesday. File / Global News

A man and woman are facing charges after police say an argument at a downtown apartment led to a woman pointing a shotgun at another woman.

Police were called to a report that a woman was going to shoot someone at a suite at an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street around 1:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

Investigators say a male and female suspect were arrested when officers arrived, but a third suspect, another man, fled onto the roof from a balcony.

Police caught up with the man on the roof and placed him under arrest. They say a search of the third suspect found 19 rocks of crack cocaine and a .22 calibre handgun.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting' Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting
Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting – Jun 27, 2022

A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun was found during a search of the apartment, police said in a release Thursday.

Investigators say an argument among those in the apartment escalated until two of the suspects armed themselves. They say a woman pointed a shotgun at another woman while a male suspect loaded the handgun before police arrived.

Read more: Man beaten, robbed on Main Street: Winnipeg police

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 20-year-old woman is charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and assault.

A man in his 20s was released without charges.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFirearms tagCrack tagKennedy Street tagWinniepg Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers