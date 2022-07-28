COVID-19: Hospital admissions increase in N.S., vaccine appointments open for kids under 5

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting five COVID-19 deaths and 1,910 positive PCR tests in the seven-day period ending June 25.

During that time, there were 60 new hospital admissions, compared to 44 admissions the previous week.

Also in comparison, the seven-day period ending July 18 saw 1,877 positive PCR tests and seven deaths.

Since Dec. 8, 2021, there have been 356 deaths in the province attributed to the Omicron variant. The median age of those who died is 83.

Vaccines for kids under 5 and boosters

On Thursday, the province opened up appointment bookings for the Moderna pediatric vaccine.

The vaccine, which is for children aged six months to under five years, will be administered in pharmacies beginning next week.

Children will need two doses of the vaccine, at least eight weeks apart. Moderately to severely immunocompromised children will need three doses.

There are about 34,000 children in the province in that age group.

“Pregnant people who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant and whose babies are due before November 30 should get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” the province added in a news release.

“Evidence shows that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant provides immunity to both the pregnant person and the fetus. Infants of people who were vaccinated during pregnancy have lower rates of hospitalization in their first six months.”

Meanwhile, fourth doses of the vaccine — or a second booster — are currently open in the province for people aged 50 and older if 168 days have passed since the last dose.

Some other provinces, including New Brunswick, have already expanded second booster eligibility to anyone aged 18 and older.

According to the latest statistics, 14.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, 3.2 per cent have had one dose, 82 per cent have had two doses and 52.6 per cent have had three doses or more of a vaccine.