Crime

Vancouver senior struck and killed by suspected impaired driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 9:35 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say a woman has serious burns after a man poured something on her and set the liquid on fire at about 1:30 a.m., Monday, in the Downtown Eastside. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say a woman has serious burns after a man poured something on her and set the liquid on fire at about 1:30 a.m., Monday, in the Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they believe the driver that fatally struck a 78-year-old woman in the West End Tuesday night may have been impaired.

The woman was hit by a white Nissan SUV as she was crossing Beach Avenue at Broughton Street just before 8 p.m., police said.

She was taken to hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Read more: 5-year-old girl critically injured in Vancouver crash after car mounts curb

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and police said they believe driver impairment was “a factor” in the collision.

The driver has since been released pending a future court date.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has video shot in the area between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 26 is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Click to play video: 'Kitsilano pedestrian killed in hit and run' Kitsilano pedestrian killed in hit and run
Kitsilano pedestrian killed in hit and run – Jun 20, 2022
