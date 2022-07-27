Vancouver senior struck and killed by suspected impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they believe the driver that fatally struck a 78-year-old woman in the West End Tuesday night may have been impaired.

The woman was hit by a white Nissan SUV as she was crossing Beach Avenue at Broughton Street just before 8 p.m., police said.

She was taken to hospital but did not survive her injuries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and police said they believe driver impairment was “a factor” in the collision.

The driver has since been released pending a future court date.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has video shot in the area between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 26 is asked to contact Vancouver police.

