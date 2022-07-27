Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces charges in shoplifting incident

Store security witnessed a man steal $50 worth of food items. The suspect allegedly threatened to pepper spray the security guard before fleeing.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 2:53 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 40-year-old Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges following a shoplifting incident at a Guelph business.

The alleged theft occurred the afternoon of July 10th at a store located near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a loss prevention officer witnessed a man concealing food items valued at more than $50 in his backpack.

The store security employee then reportedly approached the culprit and told him to remove the items from the pack.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police looking for man and woman in connection with large perfume theft

Police say the suspect then threatened to pepper spray the employee before fleeing the store with the stolen items.

No injuries are reported.

Investigators say the suspect was apprehended near the intersection of Dawson and Woodlawn roads Tuesday morning.

Charges include theft and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

