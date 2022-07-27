Guelph, Ont. man faces charges in shoplifting incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges following a shoplifting incident at a Guelph business.

The alleged theft occurred the afternoon of July 10th at a store located near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a loss prevention officer witnessed a man concealing food items valued at more than $50 in his backpack.

The store security employee then reportedly approached the culprit and told him to remove the items from the pack.

Police say the suspect then threatened to pepper spray the employee before fleeing the store with the stolen items.

No injuries are reported.

Investigators say the suspect was apprehended near the intersection of Dawson and Woodlawn roads Tuesday morning.

Charges include theft and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.