Victim of south London, Ont. hit and run remembered for quick wit, love of family and friends

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old London, Ont. man struck and killed in a hit and run in the city’s south end late last week is being remembered for his love of family and friends, his quick wit, and his smile.

Garnet Prydie was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the area of Southdale Road East and Wellington Road around 5:19 p.m. on July 22, 2022.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The vehicle involved fled, however investigators announced Monday that an arrest had been made and that a 23-year-old man was facing charges.

Read more: London man arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in south end

“Garnet had a very gentle demeanour but an amazing smile for everyone he met. He was known for his quick wit and wicked sense of humour. Time spent with family and friends meant everything to Garnet, who never missed a birthday or holiday celebration,” an obituary published on the website of London Cremation Services states.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is survived by his roommate and best friend George McClure as well as many friends and co-workers at Sunningdale Golf and Country Club,” it adds, noting that Garnet began working at the course in 1995 as part of its groundskeeping staff and was known for his hard work ethic.

Garnet was born an “air force brat” in Zweibrücken, Germany in 1965 and “spent his formative years in North Bay,” according to the obituary. In 1990, he earned a Bachelor or Commerce degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury, and 13 years later studied at the Turfgrass Institute at the University of Guelph.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunningdale Golf and Country Club. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Breast Cancer Society of Canada.

A 23-year-old man, Abdul Kazoun, from London faces two charges in the hit and run collision, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.