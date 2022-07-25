London man arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in south end

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police said charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city’s south end late last week.

Abdul Kazoun, 23, of London, has been charged with dangerous driving of a conveyance causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

On Friday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East.

A male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Garnet Prydie of London.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Monday in relation to the charges.

