London, Ont. police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

London, Ont., police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city’s south end late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East just before 5:30 p.m.

“An adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said London police in a media release.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

