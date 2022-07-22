London, Ont. police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

London, Ont., police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city’s south end late Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East just before 5:30 p.m.
“An adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said London police in a media release.
The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.
