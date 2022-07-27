‘Now is not the time’: N.S. premier puts new Halifax art gallery project on hold

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia building is “paused indefinitely,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday.

The project, first announced in April 2019 under the previous Liberal government, was supposed to break ground this year on the Halifax waterfront.

Read more: New home announced for Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Halifax waterfront

In a release, the province said the project was originally supposed to cost about $137 million, but a recent independent estimate projected a cost increase of at least $25 million, “most likely significantly more, due to rising inflation and increased construction costs.”

It did not say who conducted the independent estimate.

“We value the arts and want to make sure there is a home for art to be shared and displayed in our province,” said Houston in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“But now is not the time.”

View image in full screen The gallery was supposed to break ground on the Halifax waterfront this year. KPMB Architects

The province had committed $70 million to the project, the federal government $30 million and Halifax Regional Municipality committed $7 million.

As well, the Donald R. Sobey Foundation and the Sobey Foundation pledged $10 million for the project in November 2020.

In November 2020, KPMB Architects won the competition to design the new art gallery with a Mi’kmaw-inspired design.

More to come.