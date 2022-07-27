Menu

Canada

Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says' Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says
WATCH: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says

Hockey Canada has paid out nine settlements from its National Equity Fund, totalling $7.6 million since 1989, the organization’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“Out of the National Equity Fund, nine settlement payments have been made totalling $7.6 million,” confirmed Brian Cairo, speaking at a heritage committee meeting on Wednesday.

He added that $6.8 million of that total was related to Graham James, a former Canadian junior ice hockey coach who plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault in 1997. Uninsured settled claims make up another $1.3 million of the payouts, $1 million of which resulted from four incidents from a single perpetrator.

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

The organization also used the fund to pay for third-party investigator Henein Hutchison LLP to look into a 2018 group sexual assault allegation, according to Cairo. That payment totalled $287,000.

The fund is generated in part by children’s registration fees.

Reports surfaced last week that Hockey Canada maintained a fund that drew on membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. Last Tuesday, Hockey Canada said it would no longer use this fund for sexual abuse claims.

Not long after the committee convened on June 20, Hockey Canada lost corporate sponsorships and federal funding was frozen.

Hockey Canada was called before the committee after two high-profile allegations of group sexual assault emerged, leading to calls for a reckoning and resignations at Hockey Canada.

Click to play video: '‘It got to the point where I became suicidal’: Ex-player reflects on hockey’s toxic culture' ‘It got to the point where I became suicidal’: Ex-player reflects on hockey’s toxic culture
‘It got to the point where I became suicidal’: Ex-player reflects on hockey’s toxic culture

The scandal erupted in May when TSN first reported that members of the 2018 world junior team had been accused of a group sexual assault after a gala event in London, Ont., in 2018 — and that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit with the complainant earlier this year.

Global News reached out to the agents for all players who were on the roster at the time of the alleged incident. Several players have since released public statements denying their involvement. Read the full list of responses from the team in this post on globalnews.ca.

The backlash against Hockey Canada’s handling of the allegations has been swift. By late June, MPs had convened an initial parliamentary committee to grill Hockey Canada officials and sport minister Pascale St-Onge about the settlement of the 2018 allegation.

Read more: Hockey Canada at committee: MPs push for answers amid sexual assault allegations

Then, on Friday, another allegation emerged. Hockey Canada and Halifax police both confirmed they are investigating an “alleged group sexual assault” that they say involved members of the 2002-03 world junior hockey championship team.

The government’s handling of the allegations has also come under fire after Sport Canada confirmed on Tuesday that it was aware of an alleged sexual assault tied to a Hockey Canada event in 2018 — but, according to a senior director of the organization, did not inform the sport minister’s office.

The government department also did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
