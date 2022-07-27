‘Bragging rights and Instagram likes’ behind jump in Ontario street racing incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say “bragging rights and Instagram likes” are a large part of why the number of street racing incidents continues to rise.

OPP held a news conference in Mississauga on Monday with representatives from the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police where they provided an update on their joint efforts to combat street racing and stunt driving, dubbed Project Buccaneer.

OPP Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Safety Rose DiMarco said street racing incidents today “are extraordinarily brazen and elaborately orchestrated events.”

“They result in dangerous behaviours that threaten the safety of all participants and by extension to their audiences, live and on social media. Along with illegal organized events at specific locations, the number of racing incidents on our highways and roads continues to climb.”

Police said since January 2021, they have been taking a “zero-tolerance approach” for those who flout traffic laws.

They noted that as part of their coordinated efforts, in May and June this year, 35 criminal charges were laid for offences including impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

There were also 104 charges laid for speeding and 20 charges for stunt driving contrary to the province’s Highway Traffic Act.

There were 261 charges laid for other offences.

Police also noted that between January 2021 and April of this year, there were 2,852 combined calls for excessive speed and illegal racing, 4,106 calls for service that referenced “street racing” and 72 calls for crashes linked to racing in the OPP highway jurisdiction.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Project Buccaneer https://t.co/5No5YOvR7y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 27, 2022

OPP Insp. Kevin Connor, the lead for Project Buccaneer, was asked what could be driving what police said was an increase in the number of street racing incidents recently.

“One of the things that we always try to identify is what’s the motive in engaging in these activities? And for us, it seems to be bragging rights and Instagram likes and Instagram followers, and that seems to be a significant motivator to us,” Connor said.

“Certainly the risk doesn’t seem to be worth the reward.”

Police said that if someone wants to race, they should go to a private track where it can be done safely.

“While racing has a long and storied history in Canada, it’s rightful place is on purpose-built speedways and road courses at sanctioned events with proper safety equipment and personnel in place. Not on highways and not on city streets,” DiMarco said.