Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel Region launches awareness campaign to end speeding, stunt driving

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:18 am
A file photo of a speedometer. View image in full screen
A file photo of a speedometer. File Photo

The Peel Region has launched a new campaign with the goal of reducing speeding and stunt driving.

The “Don’t Speed” awareness campaign is aimed at “changing people’s perceptions of speeding and reinforcing that driving the speed limit can save lives.”

According to The Region of Peel, there were close to 26,000 speeding tickets issued and more than 1,600 charges laid in Peel for stunt driving in 2021.

In a press release, Peel Region said speeding “continues to be a serious problem.”

Read more: Police in York Region launch Project ERASE to combat street racing, dangerous driving

The Region of Peel said stunt driving violations increase during the warmer months, “with charges resulting in an immediate 30-day roadside suspension, fines up to $10,000” and other “serious consequences.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“When a driver chooses to drive over the posted speed limit, they endanger their own safety and the safety of others, including pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers,” the release read. “Driving the speed limit can prevent collisions from happening and can reduce the severity when they do happen.”

Sean Carrick, manager of traffic engineering for the Region of Peel, said they are encouraging drivers to “make efforts to plan ahead and leave enough time to safely get to their destination.”

“By choosing not to speed, we can make our roads safer for all road users,” Carrick said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSpeeding tagPeel Region tagStunt driving tagCareless Driving tagPRP tagpeel region speeding tagpeel region stunt driving tagpeel region stunt driving campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers