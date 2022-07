Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man was arrested for sexual assault and sexual interference after an RCMP investigation.

St. Albert RCMP received a complaint againstĀ Donald Dupuis, 42, in relation to a historical sexual assault on a minor, according to a news release, Tuesday.

A historical sexual assault is an assault that happened in the past.

Dupuis was released from custody and will appear in court Aug. 15.