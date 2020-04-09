Menu

Crime

St. Albert RCMP warn public about release of high-risk offender

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 3:21 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 3:22 pm
St. Albert RCMP are warning the public about the release of Donald Dupuis in the community. Dupuis was convicted of sexual interference of a child.
St. Albert RCMP have sent out a warning about the release of a high-risk offender in the community.

RCMP said Donald Dupuis, 39, was convicted of a number of charges, including sexual interference of a child. Police said he will be living in a St. Albert home.

Dupuis completed his 12-month sentence on Thursday, police said.

“The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public,” RCMP said in a news release.

Dupuis is described as 5-11, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP urged the public to not take any form of vigilante action and said the intent of releasing the warning was to allow the public to take “suitable precautionary measures.”

Dupuis was convicted of a number of charges, including sexual interference of a child, assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and intimidation.

