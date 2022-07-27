Federal funding will help Guelph organizations address overdose crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Five organizations in Guelph, Ont., will be sharing in $2.9 million in federal funding to enhance and expand addiction support services.

The funding is in response to the ongoing opioid overdose crisis happening across Canada. Locally, it will be distributed as follows:

Wyndham House Concurrent Specialized Youth Hub is receiving more than $1 million to expand their specialized youth hub

Mental Health Association Waterloo-Wellington will receive $149,000 for training and certifying peer support workers dealing with substance use concerns

Stonehenge Therapeutic Community Centre is getting $207,500 for the implementation of their peer-to-peer overdose response program, providing peer-led, low-barrier, urgent response to drug poisonings

HIV/AIDS Resources and Community Health will receive $153,000 to continue to provide services to those who use substances and training on nalaxone use

Guelph Community Health Centre will be receiving at least $1.3 million to increase the capacity of the safer supply program and provide wraparound care for participants.

Wyndham House Program Director Kristen Cairney said they, along with the other organizations, are creating a robust network of intervention services for young people.

“What we are trying to create is a one-stop shop of services and supports for young people,” Cairney said. “They can get hygiene supplies if that is what they needed, or there is a psychiatrist available to talk to if that is what they are interested in.”

Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett was in Guelph on Monday for the announcement.

“The funding is coming from this year’s budget,” said Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield, who was also at Wyndham House for the presentation.

“The people around the table were very excited with each other, and they are also excited in the work they are doing where they are seeing a large increase in mental health and addiction problems throughout COVID. This will provide the services that they want to provide.”

