31 drug poisonings in 2 weeks, including 2 deaths in Guelph: public health

Guelph’s public health unit says there have been 31 drug poisonings in the city in the past two weeks, including two deaths.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the agency said most overdoses have involved different colours of fentanyl and added that substances that are circulating in the area may be stronger than usual.

The latest spate of poisonings comes after public health reported five drug poisonings, including a fatal case, in one night in February.

Anyone using illicit drugs should never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase, officials said.

There is also a safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core. It is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

