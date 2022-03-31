SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

31 drug poisonings in 2 weeks, including 2 deaths in Guelph: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls' Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls
Toronto police are warning the public about an unusual amount of overdoses that happened within the span of three days. The calls are linked to the consumption of fentanyl. Brittany Rosen has more – Mar 8, 2022

Guelph’s public health unit says there have been 31 drug poisonings in the city in the past two weeks, including two deaths.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the agency said most overdoses have involved different colours of fentanyl and added that substances that are circulating in the area may be stronger than usual.

Read more: 5 fentanyl poisonings, 1 death overnight in Guelph, public health says

The latest spate of poisonings comes after public health reported five drug poisonings, including a fatal case, in one night in February.

Anyone using illicit drugs should never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase, officials said.

Trending Stories

There is also a safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core. It is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagGuelph News tagOverdose tagFentanyl Overdose tagFatal overdose tagDrug Poisoning tagguelph fentanyl tagFentanyl overdose Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers