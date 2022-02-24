SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

5 fentanyl poisonings, 1 death overnight in Guelph: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
Five mothers share stories of their children dying of opioid overdoses often after taking drugs cut with fentanyl – an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin – Nov 12, 2021

Guelph’s public health unit announced Thursday morning that there were five drug poisonings in the city overnight caused by fentanyl, including one death.

In a series of tweets, the agency said all of the cases involved various colours of the deadly opioid including red, bright green and yellow.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

But it added that any substance may pose a significant risk to drug users as what is being circulated may be stronger than usual.

Anyone using illicit drugs should never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase, officials said.

There is also a safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core. It is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

