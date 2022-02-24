5 fentanyl poisonings, 1 death overnight in Guelph: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit announced Thursday morning that there were five drug poisonings in the city overnight caused by fentanyl, including one death.

In a series of tweets, the agency said all of the cases involved various colours of the deadly opioid including red, bright green and yellow.

But it added that any substance may pose a significant risk to drug users as what is being circulated may be stronger than usual.

Anyone using illicit drugs should never use alone, carry naloxone and take only one-third of a normal dose with any new purchase, officials said.

There is also a safe injection site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre in the city’s downtown core. It is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free anonymous service that can call drug users to check in on them. It can be reached at 1-888-688-6677.

