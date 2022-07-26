Menu

Canada

Quebec climber Richard Cartier dies while climbing K2, world’s second highest peak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 4:37 pm
A photo of K2, the world's second-highest mountain, is displayed on a cellphone in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A Quebec mountaineer has died while climbing the world's second highest peak in Pakistan.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Anjum Naveed. View image in full screen
A photo of K2, the world's second-highest mountain, is displayed on a cellphone in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A Quebec mountaineer has died while climbing the world's second highest peak in Pakistan.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Anjum Naveed. AN

A Quebec mountaineer has died while climbing K2, the world’s second highest mountain.

Richard Cartier, an experienced climber in his 60s from St-Jerome, north of Montreal died climbing the 8,611-metre high mountain located in Pakistan.

The discovery of Cartier, a physician, and fellow climber and teammate Australian Matt Eakin was first reported by the Himalayan Times website today, and Cartier’s family confirmed his death on Facebook.

Read more: Hugo Houle’s Quebec hometown celebrates his Tour de France stage win

The pair died during their descent.

Cartier’s expedition was being documented on social media by another Quebec mountaineer, Justin Dube-Fahmy, with a final entry dated last Thursday.

The post recounted how the trio had reached Camp 4, at 7,600 metres, and were heading back to base camp the following day, that it was getting cold and they were tired after two big days.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
