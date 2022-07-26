Calgary police investigate attempted child luring incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating an attempted luring incident after a boy reported a man tried to coax him into a vehicle in the southeast neighbourhood of Walden.

According to a Tuesday afternoon release, the boy and his dog were outside on the front lawn of his home in the 100 block of Walden Mews S.E. when he was approached by a man in a white van.

Police say the man, who was alone in the vehicle, rolled down the passenger side window and told the boy to get in the van.

The boy refused to get in, picked up his dog and quickly ran indoors. His mother reported the incident to the police shortly after.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s with light-brown hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white 1990s Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari van and was last seen driving southbound on Walden Circle S.E.

Calgary police say the man attempted to lure a boy in a white van similar to the one depicted in this photo. City of Calgary Newsroom.

“Police encourage all parents to talk to their children about what to do when a stranger is making them uncomfortable, and how to tell the difference between a stranger they can ask for help – such as police officers, transit drivers, teachers or other parents – and a stranger who might be dangerous,” the CPS said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.