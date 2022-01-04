Menu

January 4 2022 6:14pm
Brandon teacher charged with 2010 sexual assault, luring of student

A Brandon man is facing charges in connection with sexual offences that occurred more than a decade ago, when he was a teacher in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

