Family of man accused of luring 13-year-old Edmonton girl releases statement

The family of a 40-year-old man charged with child luring involving an Edmonton teenager released a statement Tuesday.

In an email to Global News, the sister of Noah Madrano shared a comment on behalf of his family:

“No words of ours will ease the trauma that the young victim and the victim’s family have endured.

“If such words existed, we would offer them with all the sorrow and anguish that fills our hearts.

“Our greatest hope is that this young person and their family are able to heal, through a combination of time, support, and love.

“We love Noah unconditionally, which includes loving him even through the most unthinkable of acts. Our love does not mean that we condone, excuse, or minimize these acts — vehemently, we do not.

“There is no excuse for harming a child. We ask for our privacy to be respected so that we may begin to process these events.”

The Edmonton teenager was last seen on Friday, June 24, at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street, which is next to Killarney Junior High School.

Edmonton police said she was found in Oregon on the morning of July 2 and a man was arrested for child luring.

Police believe the two met online.

According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s office in Oregon City, Madrano “was taken into custody through a joint effort by the Oregon City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on July 2, 2022 in Oregon City.

“The alleged victim was located with Mr. Mardano as well.”

Chris Owen, chief deputy district attorney, said Madrano is being held at the Clackamas County Jail and is expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He will appear in court “on a felony information charging kidnapping in the second degree, rape in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

“It is our understanding the federal government will be initiating charges as well. Moving forward, we will work with our federal partners to determine the proper course of this prosecution,” Owen added.

Several organizations were a part of the investigation, including ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams), Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Oregon City Police and the FBI.

