Cochrane RCMP investigating another report of child luring

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a report of child luring in the town west of Calgary.

At around 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, police received a complaint of a suspicious man who approached two youths and tried to lure them into a van. The youth ran away and sought help from a parent.

The suspect was last seen driving his white panel van on Carolina Crescent.

Police describe him as having orange or red hair with a beard and said he appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident and who may have video footage from the area to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-8511-8000 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

It’s the second report of child luring in the town this week.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a male asking if she wanted to enter her van. She walked away from the suspect who police describe as having shaggy, dyed-looking brown hair with a medium build and a pot belly.

An RCMP spokesperson said police don’t believe the two incidents are related because of the differing descriptions provided by the youths. The spokesperson added the investigation process is still in its early stages, with officers still taking witness statements.