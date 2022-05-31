Menu

Crime

Cochrane RCMP looking into attempted child luring

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 3:44 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child luring incident.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl was walking home just before 5:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man near Sunset Park and Sunset Square.

Read more: City of Calgary introduces street harassment bylaw amendment

RCMP said he asked if she wanted to get into the back of his van, stating that he had an ice cream business.

The girl faked a call to her father and was able to walk away.

The man is described as 40- to 50-years-old with shaggy brown hair which looked dyed.

He was described as wearing a red and blue flannel shirt and jeans and had a medium build with a pot belly, police said.

Read more: Gun control advocates applaud Ottawa’s handgun freeze, but some owners are angry

She reported the full-sized van he was driving was white with rusted wheel wells and may have a black roof rack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or via Crime Stoppers.

