Cochrane RCMP looking into attempted child luring

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child luring incident.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl was walking home just before 5:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man near Sunset Park and Sunset Square.

RCMP said he asked if she wanted to get into the back of his van, stating that he had an ice cream business.

The girl faked a call to her father and was able to walk away.

The man is described as 40- to 50-years-old with shaggy brown hair which looked dyed.

He was described as wearing a red and blue flannel shirt and jeans and had a medium build with a pot belly, police said.

She reported the full-sized van he was driving was white with rusted wheel wells and may have a black roof rack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or via Crime Stoppers.