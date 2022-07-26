‘Repeat offender’ issued 14 tickets in 1 month for speeding at same Toronto location

Send this page to someone via email

A “frequent repeat offender” was issued 14 tickets from the same Toronto speed camera in just one month, the City says.

The City of Toronto released figures Tuesday from its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras for April and May.

The City said 54,204 tickets were issued by the devices in those two months.

There were 34,152 tickets issued in April, with the camera on Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke issuing the most at 5,545.

The City said there were 2,626 “repeat offenders,” with the most frequent offender having been issued 14 tickets from the location on Mill Road.

In May, 20,052 tickets were issued. The camera on Parkside Drive, south of Algonquin Avenue, issued the most at 2,845.

That month, there were 1,150 repeat offenders, with the most frequent being issued 11 tickets for speeding on Redgrave Drive west of Martin Grove Road, the City said.

The City noted that the number of tickets issued in May is lower because the cameras were moved to the new round of locations throughout May and June.

There are 50 ASE cameras in Toronto — two in each ward — and they are placed near schools in community safety zones.

The total fine from a speed camera ticket is determined by the Provincial Offences Act, and increases depending on how much above the limit the driver was travelling.

The ticket’s don’t result in demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

For drivers caught travelling more than 50 km/h above the limit, a summons is issued to the registered vehicle owner to appear in court.

“The City of Toronto continues to deploy its full arsenal of Vision Zero measures, including speed cameras, to combat speeding and other dangerous and illegal driving behaviours,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

“With more than 54,000 automated speed enforcement tickets issued in April and May, we are sending a clear message that speeding will not be tolerated in our city. Whether or not there is a speed camera or police officer doing traffic enforcement, I urge every driver in the city to follow the law – obey the posted speed limit and all rules of the road.”