Crime

Arson, assault charges laid after house fire in Black River First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 1:44 pm
RCMP say arson and assault charges have been laid after fire burned a home to the ground in Black River First Nation Saturday.
RCMP say arson and assault charges have been laid after fire burned a home to the ground in Black River First Nation Saturday. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after a fire at a home on Black River First Nation over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the home Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the home burned to the ground.

Click to play video: 'Spring arson uptick and prevention tips for Winnipeggers' Spring arson uptick and prevention tips for Winnipeggers
Spring arson uptick and prevention tips for Winnipeggers – May 10, 2022

Police say a suspect was identified after investigators determined the fire was a result of arson.

A 34-year-old man from Black River First Nation has been arrested and charged with both arson and assault.

He has since been released from custody and Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.

