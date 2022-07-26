Arson, assault charges laid after house fire in Black River First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after a fire at a home on Black River First Nation over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at the home Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but the home burned to the ground.
Police say a suspect was identified after investigators determined the fire was a result of arson.
A 34-year-old man from Black River First Nation has been arrested and charged with both arson and assault.
He has since been released from custody and Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.
