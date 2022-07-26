Arson, assault charges laid after house fire in Black River First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after a fire at a home on Black River First Nation over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the home Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the home burned to the ground.

Police say a suspect was identified after investigators determined the fire was a result of arson.

A 34-year-old man from Black River First Nation has been arrested and charged with both arson and assault.

He has since been released from custody and Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.

July 23, Powerview #rcmpmb responded to a structure fire at a home on Black River First Nation. Everyone made it out safely but the home was destroyed. It was determined that the fire was a result of arson. 34yo Jordan Bird was arrested & charged. pic.twitter.com/7hNxFVAaZR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2022