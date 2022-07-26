Menu

Entertainment

Tony Dow dead: Wally Cleaver actor on ‘Leave it to Beaver’ dies at 77

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 1:26 pm
Tony Dow is seen arriving at 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Tony Dow is seen arriving at 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Tony Dow, former star of beloved family TV comedy Leave it to Beaver, has died at the age of 77.

Dow’s management team confirmed on Facebook the actor’s passing on Tuesday morning. (The post, seen below, has since been removed from the social media platform.)

A screengrab posted to Tony Dow's Facebook page confirmed the actor's death, but has since been removed. View image in full screen
A post to Tony Dow’s Facebook page confirmed the actor’s death, but has since been removed. Tony Dow / Facebook

“Tony was a beautiful soul — kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him,” the statement read. “His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.”

Dow’s manager, Frank Bilotta, confirmed to several news outlets Tuesday that the actor died of complications from liver cancer.

Dow was best known for playing older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic black-and-white television series that aired in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Jerry Mathers (as Theodore Cleaver) and Tony Dow (as Wally Cleaver) star in the CBS television situation comedy "Leave It To Beaver" episode 'Train Trip.' Image dated: February 28, 1958. View image in full screen
(Pictured left to right) Jerry Mathers (as Theodore Cleaver) and Tony Dow (as Wally Cleaver) star in the CBS television situation comedy ‘Leave It To Beaver’ episode ‘Train Trip.’ Image dated Feb. 28, 1958. CBS via Getty Images

He reprised the role for the 1983 TV film Still the Beaver, a 1987 episode of The Love Boat and The New Leave It to Beaver TV series from 1983-1989.

He also took on writing, producing and directing, helming episodes of Harry and the Hendersons, Coach, Babylon 5, Honey I Shrunk the Kids and an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Read more: Paul Sorvino dead: ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor dies at 83

In May, Dow and his wife Lauren posted to Facebook that Dow had “once again” been diagnosed with cancer.

According to his website biography, Dow was also a talented sculptor and had his creations on exhibit in several international museums.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
