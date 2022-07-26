Menu

Crime

76-year-old woman victim of knifepoint carjacking attempt in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 11:14 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

A man has been charged after two knifepoint carjacking attempts in Toronto last week, one of which involved a 76-year-old victim, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that on Friday, officers responded to the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.

A 76-year-old woman was sitting in her parked vehicle when a man holding a knife approached her and demanded the keys, police allege.

She then drove a short distance away and stopped, but the man approached her again and tried to open the door, police said.

She was able to safely drive away.

Police said a second incident occurred when the same man approached an unoccupied vehicle that had the engine running.

The suspect allegedly got into the vehicle as the owner, a 34-year-old man, retuned.

The suspect pulled out a knife and thrusted it towards the owner, police said.

After a short altercation, the suspect fled on foot, police added.

Officers responded and a suspect was arrested.

“At the time of arrest, the man was found in possession of the knife used during the robberies,” the release said.

Toronto resident Robert Power, 30, has been charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

