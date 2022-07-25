Robert Riley Saunders, fraudster social worker in Kelowna, B.C., gets 5 years in prison

Send this page to someone via email

A notorious Kelowna, B.C., fraudster who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Ministry of Children and Family Development has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud.

Robert Riley Saunders also received two years for breach of trust and one month for a forged degree, to be served concurrently.

He is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Ministry of Children and Family Development with a scheme that included falsified documents and dodgy bank accounts.

The Crown argued the youth in Saunders’ care were “at risk of deprivation,” which is an aggravating factor to the fraud he pleaded guilty to.

Kelowna fraudster Robert Riley Saunders has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing an estimated $460,000 while working as a social worker for MCFD. Money was siphoned in the names of 24 youth in his care, most of whom were Indigenous. #kelowna #mcfd — Kathy Michaels (@KathyMGlobal) July 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson said Monday that Saunders put his own interests ahead of all others.

“His motivation was greed as he supplemented his modest income as a social worker by way of his fraudulent scheme,” Wilson said.

“While he was enjoying the spoils of his scheme, the youth in his care was struggling, as explained in the victim impact statements.”

2:11 Fraudster apologizes as Kelowna sentencing hearing wraps Fraudster apologizes as Kelowna sentencing hearing wraps – Jul 12, 2022

Wilson said Saunders does regret his actions but he does not find him remorseful.

During the trial, Wilson laid out the nature of the scam that made Saunders so much money.

Story continues below advertisement

“(He) would open a joint account in both his and the youth’s name and then (cause) checks to be issued, payable to the youth, deposited into the joint account,” Wilson said.

“In most cases he then transferred the funds from the joint account into his own personal account at the same institution. In other instances, he cashed the cheque directly into his personal account. The vast majority of the cheques were in an amount of under $600.”

1:28 ‘I messed up’: Notorious Kelowna, B.C. fraudster addresses court ‘I messed up’: Notorious Kelowna, B.C. fraudster addresses court – Mar 30, 2022

Saunders, he said, typically issued two cheques per person per month to youth, each in the amount of $579 reported to be for the shelter and support. Another $600 was doled out for startup funds.

Shelter and support payments are ongoing, whereas startup funds are generally one-time payments.

“The lion’s share of the funds misappropriated by Mr. Saunders were in the former category,” Wilson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over a period of six and a half years, Mr. Saunders opened 24 such bank accounts and issued over 850 ministry cheques totalling over $460,000. It is conceded that there was no legitimate reason to open joint accounts with the youth.”

It all went along undetected until December 2017, when Saunders’ regular supervisor was on vacation and another stepped in as his team lead.

"Mr. Saunders regrets his actions, because there have been and will continue to be consequences from those actions, but I do not find that he is remorseful. Even now he seeks to share blame with others, such as the ministry lax enforcement in what was a selfish act." — Kathy Michaels (@KathyMGlobal) July 25, 2022

1:34 ‘At no time did I put any youth in harm’s way,” testifies fraudster social worker ‘At no time did I put any youth in harm’s way,” testifies fraudster social worker – Mar 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

After the supervisor looked into the matter, she reported him. Saunders was suspended from employment pending an investigation in January 2018 and was subsequently terminated.

More to come.