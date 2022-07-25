Heat warnings issued for most of B.C.; up to 40 C forecast for some regions

Send this page to someone via email

Hot weather is poised to envelop large swaths of B.C. with the Southern Interior getting the highest temperatures.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week,” Environment Canada said Monday.

“The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend to early August.”

The national weather agency’s heat warning for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Shuswap, Boundary, Kootenay and Thompson areas indicates daytime high temperatures are forecast to range from 35 to 40 C, depending on the area. In turn, early morning low temperatures will be in the range of 18 to 20 C.

Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley temperatures are forecast to rise to the 31 C to 35 C range.

“The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise, ” Environment Canada said.

The risks posed by extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Some of the effects of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Last week, the province’s public safety minister, Mike Farnworth, said a new warning system is ready to go with new protocols on how to issue heat alerts.

The protocol lays out daytime maximum and nighttime minimum temperatures that would trigger the heat bulletins.

If a region is expected to exceed those ranges for two consecutive days it will trigger a heat alert, while if it is expected to last three or more days it will trigger a heat emergency, Farnworth said.

Farnworth said the province was also coordinating with municipalities and funding cooling centres, and arranging transportation to those sites for people who need it.

“The important things to be doing are getting a fan if you don’t have one, getting portable air conditioning if you can for your home, making sure you know where to follow information for the weather,” said Dr. David McVea, a public health physician with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The public is also being urged to visit the province’s PreparedBC website for more resources on how to manage extreme heat.

