Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk took to Twitter to deny reports that he had a “brief affair” with Google co-founder Sergey Brin‘s former wife, Nicole Shanahan.

An article released by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday claimed Musk and Shanahan had an affair last fall, ultimately leading to their separation. This supposed relationship allegedly caused tensions between the Tesla CEO and Google co-founder.

The publication cited sources “familiar with the matter” in the report. Musk, Brin and Shanahan were not quoted.

The outlet also claimed that Brin sold his personal investments in Musk’s companies in December 2021.

After the article was published on Sunday, Musk, 51, responded to a tweet linking to the story with the caption, “Elon Musk’s allegedly banged Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife leading to the couple’s divorce filing. The two are apparently no longer friends.”

Musk called the story “total bs.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he continued.

Musk claimed to have only seen Shanahan twice in the last three years, adding that there was “nothing romantic” between them.

In another tweet within the same thread, Musk replied to a user, writing, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

When yet another Twitter user responded asking if Musk had sex on his recent vacation in Greece, the SpaceX founder simply responded, “nope.”

Nope — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

He also shared his contempt for the Wall Street Journal on Twitter, claiming that the publication has “run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count!”

Musk called the Wall Street Journal articles about him “embarrassing” and “more shortseller fud.”

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

An account representing the “Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley” replied, asking if there was anything they could do to help. Musk responded, writing, “Call them out on it, I guess.”

“WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay,” he concluded.

Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk and Brin were longtime friends. The outlet reported Brin provided Musk with US$500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis.

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.

The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the marriage dissolution. Brin and Shanahan have not commented publicly on the WSJ’s assertions.

Though Brin no longer holds an executive position at Google, Forbes reported he still owns a controlling stake in the company.