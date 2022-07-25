Menu

Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 11:07 am
Left, Elon Musk at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022. Right, Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. View image in full screen
Left, Elon Musk at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022. Right, Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. Getty Images

Elon Musk took to Twitter to deny reports that he had a “brief affair” with Google co-founder Sergey Brin‘s former wife, Nicole Shanahan.

An article released by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday claimed Musk and Shanahan had an affair last fall, ultimately leading to their separation. This supposed relationship allegedly caused tensions between the Tesla CEO and Google co-founder.

The publication cited sources “familiar with the matter” in the report. Musk, Brin and Shanahan were not quoted.

Read more: From purchase to pull-out, where does the Elon Musk-Twitter saga go from here?

The outlet also claimed that Brin sold his personal investments in Musk’s companies in December 2021.

After the article was published on Sunday, Musk, 51, responded to a tweet linking to the story with the caption, “Elon Musk’s allegedly banged Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife leading to the couple’s divorce filing. The two are apparently no longer friends.”

Musk called the story “total bs.”

“Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he continued.

Musk claimed to have only seen Shanahan twice in the last three years, adding that there was “nothing romantic” between them.

In another tweet within the same thread, Musk replied to a user, writing, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

When yet another Twitter user responded asking if Musk had sex on his recent vacation in Greece, the SpaceX founder simply responded, “nope.”

Read more: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal

He also shared his contempt for the Wall Street Journal on Twitter, claiming that the publication has “run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count!”

Musk called the Wall Street Journal articles about him “embarrassing” and “more shortseller fud.”

An account representing the “Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley” replied, asking if there was anything they could do to help. Musk responded, writing, “Call them out on it, I guess.”

“WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay,” he concluded.

Read more: Donald Trump lashes out at Elon Musk at rally, calls him ‘bull—t’ artist

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk and Brin were longtime friends. The outlet reported Brin provided Musk with US$500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis.

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.

The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the marriage dissolution. Brin and Shanahan have not commented publicly on the WSJ’s assertions.

Though Brin no longer holds an executive position at Google, Forbes reported he still owns a controlling stake in the company.

Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
