Possible tornado hits central Ontario, causes damage in Madoc, Marmora, Tweed areas

Send this page to someone via email

A massive storm on Sunday evening left a path of destruction throughout central Ontario east of Peterborough.

Environment Canada and the Northern Tornadoes project will be assessing damage in the area of Marmora, Madoc and Tweed on Monday to determine if a tornado touched down. Sunday’s heavy rain and high winds uprooted trees and downed powerlines including along Hwy. 7, and damaged cottages and homes and properties. The region is about 60 to 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada warned of a severe thunderstorm that was “possibly producing a tornado” and cautioned it was a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

As of Monday morning, no fatalities had been reported, yet several people reported personal injuries due to storm damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Fallen trees and power lines forced a section of Hwy. 7 to closed from about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and until around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

This is what the "good part" of highway 7 between Madoc and Kaladar looked like immediately after the #onstorm . It got way worse. pic.twitter.com/dReMiieEmz — Mapo Dofu (@dofu_mapo) July 25, 2022

Hydro One reported crews were working to restore power to more than 26,000 customers in the region.

OPP reported “significant” damage in the region and along the highway north of Tweed.

Sorry for the late follow up on the storm, got closed in by the supercell in Madoc and the tornado was just 1-2 km in front of our vehicle. My friend and I are safe but not sure about others at this point. We experienced blinding rain and extreme winds #onwx pic.twitter.com/5pDH3ROexN — Bran_wx (@BranWx) July 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University is deploying a team north of Belleville on Monday and utilizing drones in the Kaladar area to assess the damage.

“It appears one or more tornadoes have caused extensive damage,” the team tweeted on Sunday night.

Two NTP teams will travel to the region N of Belleville, ON tomorrow to conduct ground / drone surveys in the Havelock / Hwy 7 / Kaladar area. It appears one or more tornadoes have caused extensive damage there. Please send reports to @NTP_Reports or ntp@uwo.ca. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fKwkb7mI6i — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) July 25, 2022

Complete mess tonight after a likely Tornado moved from Marmora towards Kaladar. https://t.co/nFSN4wHNqM — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.