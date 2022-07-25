Possible tornado hits central Ontario, causes damage in Madoc, Marmora, Tweed areas

A massive storm on Sunday evening left a path of destruction throughout central Ontario east of Peterborough.
Environment Canada and the Northern Tornadoes project will be assessing damage in the area of Marmora, Madoc and Tweed on Monday to determine if a tornado touched down. Sunday’s heavy rain and high winds uprooted trees and downed powerlines including along Hwy. 7, and damaged cottages and homes and properties. The region is about 60 to 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada warned of a severe thunderstorm that was “possibly producing a tornado” and cautioned it was a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”
As of Monday morning, no fatalities had been reported, yet several people reported personal injuries due to storm damage.
Fallen trees and power lines forced a section of Hwy. 7 to closed from about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and until around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
Hydro One reported crews were working to restore power to more than 26,000 customers in the region.
OPP reported “significant” damage in the region and along the highway north of Tweed.
The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University is deploying a team north of Belleville on Monday and utilizing drones in the Kaladar area to assess the damage.
“It appears one or more tornadoes have caused extensive damage,” the team tweeted on Sunday night.
More to come.
