Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Possible tornado hits central Ontario, causes damage in Madoc, Marmora, Tweed areas

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 8:18 am
Sunday's storm in central Ontario caused extensive damage to property, trees and powerlines throughout Madoc, Marmora and Tweed areas. This is a bank barn on Jones Road north of Marmora which sustained damage. View image in full screen
Sunday's storm in central Ontario caused extensive damage to property, trees and powerlines throughout Madoc, Marmora and Tweed areas. This is a bank barn on Jones Road north of Marmora which sustained damage. Lin Gardinor/Facebook

A massive storm on Sunday evening left a path of destruction throughout central Ontario east of Peterborough.

Environment Canada and the Northern Tornadoes project will be assessing damage in the area of Marmora, Madoc and Tweed on Monday to determine if a tornado touched down. Sunday’s heavy rain and high winds uprooted trees and downed powerlines including along Hwy. 7, and damaged cottages and homes and properties. The region is about 60 to 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada warned of a severe thunderstorm that was “possibly producing a tornado” and cautioned it was a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

As of Monday morning, no fatalities had been reported, yet several people reported personal injuries due to storm damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Fallen trees and power lines forced a section of Hwy. 7 to closed from about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and until around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Hydro One reported crews were working to restore power to more than 26,000 customers in the region.

Trending Stories

OPP reported “significant” damage in the region and along the highway north of Tweed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University is deploying a team north of Belleville on Monday and utilizing drones in the Kaladar area to assess the damage.

“It appears one or more tornadoes have caused extensive damage,” the team tweeted on Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Storm tagTornado tagOntario storm tagHwy 7 tagTweed tagMarmora tagMadoc tagnorthern tornadoes project tagCentral Ontario tagcentral Ontario storm tagMadoc storm tagMarmora storm tagMarmora tornado tagTweed storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers